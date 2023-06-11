‘Gamification of Life’ – Vitality For Gamers Launches Revamped Website to Engage… – Press Release

Vitality For Gamers has released its revamped website. It aims to create vitality in one’s life by gaming in the Real World. The Vitality Challenge program is designed to develop healthy habits for your real-life avatar. Remember, you are who you create. The Parents with Gamers section is aimed at Parents looking to create vitality in their child’s lives. The Achieve Before Reward system is used to gamify homework, chores, sports, hobbies, and other activities. This is an information release while we work on apps and tools for the Gamification of Life.

BRISBANE, Australia, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — New Era in Gaming: ‘Vitality for Gamers’ Revamps Website, Gamifying Real-Life Experiences

Vitality For Gamers, the pioneering platform that seeks to gamify life, has launched its newly redesigned website. The revamped platform aims to infuse everyday life with vitality, providing a unique way for individuals and families to engage in real-world activities.

The innovative ‘Vitality Challenge’ program, a central feature of the site, encourages users to adopt healthy habits through gamification of life routines. Moreover, the website includes a specialized section, ‘Parents with Gamers.’ This area aims to help parents encourage their children to integrate vitality into everyday activities. The ‘Achieve Before Reward’ system gamifies tasks such as homework, chores, sports, hobbies, and more, providing a fun and engaging way for kids to learn responsibility and enjoy their achievements.

“While we are developing tools and apps to enhance the experience of the ‘Gamification of Life’, this website launch serves as a significant step in our mission to make everyday life more vibrant and engaging,” stated Lionel Thomas from Vitality For Gamers.

The company aims to transform how people view and interact with their life choices. They encourage users to be active participants, not Non-Player Characters (NPCs), in their lives. Through the Achieve Before Reward system,…