Gardant Management Solutions’ Portfolio is Certified as a Great Place to Work® – Press Release

BOURBONNAIS, Ill., Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights, have honored the assisted living and memory care communities managed by Gardant with certification as a Great Place to Work in 2023.

The certification process involved surveying employees at nearly 60 Gardant-managed communities and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. The elements included employee pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

Gardant Management Solutions is made up of over 3,000+ employees that work at the community level. It was built on the foundation that operating communities with dignity, compassion, and enriched services. Gardant’s expertise in developing & operating home-like environments that nurture vitality in our residents can also provide tangible business value for stakeholders.

A Great Place to Work is the most widely taken employee survey in the world. Statistics have shown many benefits to being certified as a Great Place to Work in the senior living industry. Communities that have been certified as a Great Place to Work, have shown a 19.7% increase in applicants in senior care occupations. It also shows a 25 times higher retention rate among the millennial population in senior care with over 250,000 surveyed in the senior care industry alone.

“I commend the team at Gardant Management Solutions and all our communities for their commitment to Gardant’s mission of enriching the lives of residents,” noted Rod Burkett, Gardant’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is due to the…