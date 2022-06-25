Gareth Bale: Wales captain agrees transfer to Los Angeles FC after Actual Madrid exit

Gareth Bale was an unused substitute in Real Madrid’s Champions League final win over Liverpool last month

Wales captain Gareth Bale has agreed to join MLS side Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

Forward Bale, 32, is currently a free agent having left Real Madrid after nine years in Spain.

The five-time Champions League winner had been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur as well as a move to home-city club Cardiff.

But Bale’s representatives have confirmed he is close to securing a move to LAFC.

The signing of Bale, who joined Real Madrid for a then world-record fee of £85m in 2013, is set to follow LAFC’s move for Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini earlier this month.

There was speculation that Bale would end his playing career had Wales missed out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

But after Robert Page’s side booked their place in Qatar by beating Ukraine in their World Cup play-off final earlier this month, the only question about Bale’s future was which club he would…