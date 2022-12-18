Gareth Southgate to stay England supervisor till after Euro 2024

Southgate’s England exited the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 defeat by reigning champions France in Qatar

Gareth Southgate will remain as England manager until after the European Championships in 2024, the Football Association has confirmed.

He had said he was “conflicted” about his future in the role after England’s quarter-final exit at the World Cup.

The 52-year-old, who was appointed in 2016, led the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and a first Euros final in 2021.

His current contract is due to expire in December 2024.

“We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign,” said FA chief executive Mark Bullingham.

“Gareth and Steve Holland [assistant manager] have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now.”

Southgate officially became England boss in November 2016 after a two-month spell as caretaker manager following Sam Allardyce’s departure.

The former defender, who made 57…