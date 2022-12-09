Gary Ballance agrees deal to play for Zimbabwe after launch by Yorkshire

Former Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance has agreed to play for Zimbabwe, says the country’s cricket board.
The announcement comes a day after Yorkshire released the 33-year-old from his contract at the player’s request.
“The opportunity to represent Zimbabwe has given me a new-found passion and excitement for the game,” he said.
In November 2021, Ballance admitted using racist language towards his former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq.
Ballance was charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2021 relating to racism allegations, with a hearing set to take place next year.
In August, Rafiq said he had accepted an apology from Ballance and called for his former Yorkshire team-mate to be “allowed to get on with his life”.
Ballance played 23 Tests for England and 16 one-day internationals between 2014 and 2017.
The International Cricket Council’s rules state that a…