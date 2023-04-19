Gary Ballance: Ex-England batter retires 4 months after Zimbabwe change

Gary Ballance played one Test and five ODIs for Zimbabwe, with his last appearance in March

Former England batter Gary Ballance has retired from cricket, saying he “no longer has the desire to dedicate himself” to professional sport.

The 33-year-old played 40 times for England, including 23 Tests between 2014 and 2017, and later six times for Zimbabwe – the country of his birth.

He signed a two-year deal with Zimbabwe in December after being released by Yorkshire amid the racism scandal.

“It is now time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life,” he said.

“I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team.

“However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigours of professional sport and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a…