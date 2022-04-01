Gary Ballance: Yorkshire batter to overlook begin of season to concentrate on psychological well being

Gary Ballance has been with Yorkshire since 2008

Yorkshire batter Gary Ballance will miss the start of the season to focus on his mental health, interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough says.

Ballance also had time out of the game in 2020 because of anxiety and stress.

“It’s a very difficult time for him,” Gough said.

“The best thing I can ask as managing director of cricket is people give him that space and privacy.

“We will support him in any way possible to hopefully, sometime this season, represent Yorkshire again. He needs time away from the game at this moment in time and I’m here to support him.”

Ballance, who played 23 Test matches for England, said Rafiq was his “best mate in cricket” and that he “cared deeply for him”, adding that “on the pitch we supported each other greatly”.

On Thursday, Yorkshire’s members approved structural reforms at an extraordinary general meeting that mean Headingley will be able to stage international matches again.

The ECB suspended the…