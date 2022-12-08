Gary Ballance: Yorkshire launch ex-England batter from contract

Gary Ballance is one of seven Yorkshire players and staff members to be charged by the ECB in relation to allegations of racism

Yorkshire have released ex-England batter Gary Ballance from his contract at his request, two years before it was due to end.

Ballance, 33, missed most of the 2022 season and leaves under the agreement that he will not play for another County Championship side in 2023.

In November 2021, he admitted using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq in the midst of a club racism scandal.

“I am grateful for their understanding as we have reached agreement,” he said.

“I have gone through a challenging period – and after much discussion I decided, with my family, it would be right to make a change.

“The support Yorkshire has given me off the pitch over the past year has been fantastic and I am appreciative of the club’s help, but I hope that my decision will mean that my career can have a fresh start”.

Former club captain Ballance played 23 Tests for England and 16 ODIs…