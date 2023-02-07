Gary Ballance: Zimbabwe’s ex-England batter is second man to hit Check centuries for 2 groups

Ballance played two one-day internationals and a T20 international against Ireland for Zimbabwe before the Test match against West Indies

West Indies 447-6 dec: Chanderpaul 207*, Brathwaite 182, Mavuta 5-140 Zimbabwe 379-9 dec: Ballance 137*, Kaia 67, Joseph 3-75 Scorecard

Former England batter Gary Ballance became the second person to hit a Test century for two countries after making 137 not out for Zimbabwe against West Indies.

Ballance, 33, has returned to his native country after being released by Yorkshire following his involvement in the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

The left-hander reached his century with a six off spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Ballance joins Kepler Wessels who made tons for Australia and South Africa.

Wessels hit four for Australia between 1982 and 1985, before making two for South Africa after they were readmitted to Test cricket in 1991.

Ballance made four Test centuries for England between 2014 and 2017.

In November 2021, Ballance admitted using racist language…