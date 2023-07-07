GasLog Partners LP Announces Voting Results from the Special Meeting of Common U… – Press Release

Majuro, Marshall Islands, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GasLog Partners LP Announces Voting Results from the Special Meeting of Common Unitholders and Declaration of Special Distribution

Majuro, Marshall Islands, July 7, 2023, GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) GLOP, an international owner, operator and acquirer of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced that at a special meeting of the common unitholders of the Partnership (the “common unitholders”) held on July 7, 2023, the common unitholders voted to approve the previously announced merger pursuant to which GasLog Ltd. (“Parent”) will acquire all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership (“common units”)not beneficially owned by Parent (the “Transaction”).

The voting results are as follows:

FOR

25,617,911 AGAINST

9,338,001 ABSTAIN

63,122

The Partnership’s Seventh Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership (the “Partnership Agreement”) requires the affirmative vote (in person or by proxy) of the holders of at least a majority of the common units entitled to vote thereon, voting as a single class, in favor of the approval of the Transaction. Subject to certain exceptions, the Partnership Agreement restricts common unitholders’ voting rights (such restriction, the “Cutback”) by providing that if any person or group beneficially owns more than 4.9% of the issued and outstanding common units, any such common units owned by that person or group in excess of 4.9% may not be voted on any matter and will not be considered to be outstanding for, among other purposes, calculating required votes. In order to apply the Cutback with respect to the voting results of the Special Meeting, the Partnership obtained information from certain common unitholders regarding their holdings as of the record date of the Special Meeting and, based on such information, deemed 51,152,015 common units to be…