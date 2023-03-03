Gavin Larsen: Warwickshire appoint New Zealand selector as efficiency director

Gavin Larsen was a New Zealand selector for more than seven years

Warwickshire have appointed New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen as their performance director.

The 60-year-old’s newly created role at Edgbaston effectively sees him replace former director of cricket Paul Farbrace, who left in October and is now head coach at Sussex.

Larsen, a former New Zealand international, will start his job at Warwickshire in April or May.

“It’s a special opportunity,” Larsen told the club website.

“Warwickshire is a club with an amazing history and tradition. I’m looking forward to joining the team and helping to drive the club’s ongoing success.”

During Larsen’s time as selection manager for New Zealand, the Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021 and featured in both the T20 World Cup and Cricket World Cup finals.

They were ranked number one in all three formats of the game at different times during his tenure.

He will take over a Warwickshire side looking to bounce back from a…