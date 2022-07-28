GC police despatched to Brac to research baby’s demise

(CNS): Five police investigators, supported by forensic specialists and a pathologist, have been sent to Cayman Brac to support local officers investigating the tragic death of a two-year-old girl on the island on Monday. The RCIPS team from Grand Cayman was sent on Wednesday and police said they are now carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The police said they are approaching the investigation with an open mind and taking a multi-agency approach to ensure all avenues are explored. They have not yet confirmed if any formal reports or allegations have been made to the RCIPS against anyone in connection with the toddler’s death, but the RCIPS confirmed that no arrests have been made.

RCIPS officials also said that the name of the child will not be formally released to maintain the privacy of the family and individuals involved. However, family and friends of the little girl have already posted details of the child…