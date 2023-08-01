GE Appliances Launches Community Heroes Program – Press Release

Product owners may nominate a nonprofit organization to receive donated appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, announced today the launch of the GE Appliances Community Heroes program. Owners of GE Appliances products and all consumers are invited to nominate nonprofit organizations in their communities whose mission can be advanced by receiving a new appliance to aid their work in preparing and serving food, laundering clothes, and helping with other services that address critical needs of people in their communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230801544344/en/

GE a Haier company)”> GE Appliances Launches Community Heroes Program GE a Haier company)

“People across America provide help to their neighbors when they need it most,” said Kevin Nolan, president & CEO of GE Appliances. “Our consumers know the volunteers at local union halls, social service agencies, and community centers who use their own resources to help their neighbors when tragedy strikes, or someone experiences a personal loss. It’s the everyday community heroes who make sure kids are fed when parents or caretakers are at work, or who help people who are unhoused have hot meals or clean clothing. We want to recognize these great people for their commitment to their communities and make it easier for them to do even more.”

The program, modeled on a buy-one, give-one, or one-for-one model, will allow owners of new GE Appliances products to nominate a nonprofit organization of their choice to receive donated appliances to support the organization’s mission and services. A winning nonprofit will be chosen every month.

“We’re powered by inspiration, innovation and the commitment to serve our consumers, our customers and our communities,” said Katina Whitlock, senior manager of community engagement. “The Community Heroes program allows us to support those who like us, see the world through the lens of…