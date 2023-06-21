GE HealthCare Announces Collaboration with DePuy Synthes to Bring Advanced 3D Pr… – Press Release

GE HealthCare GEHC has entered into a distribution agreement with DePuy Synthes*, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, to bring GE HealthCare’s OEC 3D Imaging System, in conjunction with DePuy Synthes’ extensive product portfolio, to more surgeons and patients across the United States. This new collaboration demonstrates GE HealthCare’s ongoing commitment to bring exceptional imaging technologies to clinicians providing patient care through the practice of some of healthcare’s most complex spine procedures today.

The spine is a crucial structure to the human body and highly complex in its composition of muscles, bones, tendons, ligaments, and sensitive nerves. Injuries or deformities of the spine can affect any appendage of the body and significantly restrict mobility as well as reduce quality of life as a result. Visualization and imaging are critical to helping achieve accurate diagnosis as well as treatment in the face of such complexity to ensure the most optimal patient outcome.

GE HealthCare’s OEC 3D Imaging System was designed to increase surgical imaging precision and efficiency to further the 3D imaging experience in surgical suites practicing spine procedures every day. The OEC 3D surgical imaging C-arm is a mobile CBCT imaging solution that works to seamlessly enable intraoperative 3D volumes and 2D high-definition imaging while covering a large anatomical field of view. With precise 3D volumetric images and familiar OEC 2D imaging capabilities, the OEC 3D C-arm also includes features for analyzing images, noise reduction, interoperative review, and seamless workflow to help clinicians see a broader picture.

With demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures continuing to grow and ambulatory surgery centers performing more than half of all outpatient procedures in the United States1, providers need efficient imaging capabilities. This new agreement will help enable both companies to better serve surgeons and address the complex…