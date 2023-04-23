GEHI Appoints New Chief Financial Officer – Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) – Press Release

BEIJING, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (“GEHI” or the “Company”) GEHI, a leading early childhood education service provider in China, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Siyuan Wang as its chief financial officer, effective April 23. Mr. Wang will succeed Mr. Hao Gu, who has decided to resign from this position for personal reasons. Mr. Gu’s resignation does not involve any disagreement with the Company with regard to its business, finance, accounting or any other affairs.

Ms. Yanlai Shi, chief executive officer, co-founder and executive director, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank Hao for his contributions and tireless work at GEHI over the past four years, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. I would also like to warmly welcome Siyuan to the Company. His extensive experience in finance and accounting will make him a great addition to the GEHI team.”

Prior to joining GEHI, from 2018 to 2023, Mr. Wang served as chief financial officer and financial controller at Ucommune International Ltd. From 2021 to 2023, Mr. Wang also served as chief financial officer of UK Wisdom Limited, which is sponsored by a majority-owned subsidiary of Ucommune International Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Wang worked in the audit and assurance function of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC in the United States from 2012 to 2018. Mr. Wang received a master degree in accounting from Michigan State University and a bachelor degree in finance and accounting from the University of Idaho. Mr. Wang has been an American Institute of Certified Public Accountant (AICPA) since September 2014.

About Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc.

