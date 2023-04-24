Gelatin Market Size is Expected to Grow $5.1 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report … – Press Release

Chicago, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gelatin market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion by 2023. The gelatin industry is estimated to expand USD 5.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% over the projected period. The wider application scope, multiple functionalities, and clean-label claim are eventually driving the global gelatin market growth. MarketsandMarkets™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Gelatin Market Global Forecast, 2023-2028”.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=850
Key Industry Development:
Consumers are increasingly demanding clean label food products that are free from artificial ingredients. Gelatin, being a natural ingredient, is gaining popularity as a clean label alternative to synthetic stabilizers and thickeners.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
|Forecast Period
|2023–2028
|Forecast Period 2023 to 2028 CAGR
|6.6%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 5.1 billion
|Base Year
|2022
|Segments covered
|Type, Source, Application, Function, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW
|Key Market Driver
|Growing demand for functional and convenience food and beverages
|Largest Growing Region
|Europe
Key Takeaways:
- Gelatin market is estimated to expand USD 5.1 billion by 2028.
- With rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for “free-from” food products, the gelatin market is expected to rise.
- Due to its high protein content, there has also been an increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition segments.
- Europe region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the gelatin market.
- The market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the industry. Key players include Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt, Lapi Gelatine Spa etc.
Drivers and Restraints:
Growing demand for functional and convenience food and beverages
There is an increasing demand for convenience food and…