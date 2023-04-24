Gelatin Market Size is Expected to Grow $5.1 billion by 2028 – Exclusive Report … – Press Release

Chicago, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gelatin market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion by 2023. The gelatin industry is estimated to expand USD 5.1 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% over the projected period. The wider application scope, multiple functionalities, and clean-label claim are eventually driving the global gelatin market growth. MarketsandMarkets™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Gelatin Market Global Forecast, 2023-2028”.

Key Industry Development:

Consumers are increasingly demanding clean label food products that are free from artificial ingredients. Gelatin, being a natural ingredient, is gaining popularity as a clean label alternative to synthetic stabilizers and thickeners.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Period 2023 to 2028 CAGR 6.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 5.1 billion Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, Source, Application, Function, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Key Market Driver Growing demand for functional and convenience food and beverages Largest Growing Region Europe

Key Takeaways:

With rising health consciousness among consumers and demand for “free-from” food products, the gelatin market is expected to rise.

Due to its high protein content, there has also been an increasing demand for gelatin from the nutraceutical and sports nutrition segments.

Europe region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the gelatin market.

The market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the industry. Key players include Darling Ingredients, Tessenderlo Group, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt, Lapi Gelatine Spa etc.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for functional and convenience food and beverages

