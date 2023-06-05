Gencurix Announces Clinical Research Results At ASCO 2023 Demonstrating Outstand… – Press Release

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gencurix (KOSDAQ #229000), a leading provider of cancer molecular diagnostics, announced the release of clinical research results directly comparing the accuracy of its breast cancer prognostic test, GenesWell BCT, with Oncotype DX, the globally top-selling test, confirming its outstanding performance. The study, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), one of the world’s top three cancer conferences, on June 4th, attracted significant attention from breast cancer researchers worldwide.

This research is a follow-up to a study conducted in 2019 by five South Korean hospitals, including Samsung Medical Center, Asan Medical Center, National Cancer Center, Gangnam Severance Hospital, and Korea University Guro Hospital. While previous studies focused on comparing the concordance between the two testing methods, this research aimed to directly assess and compare prognostic performance through additional follow-up observations. In particular, the analysis evaluated which test accurately distinguished high-risk and low-risk groups based on actual cases of recurrence in patients, with a particular emphasis on patients under the age of 50, including premenopausal individuals which are frequently observed in Asian or other ethnic minority countries.

The study, conducted on a cohort of 759 patients who underwent follow-up observations, utilized Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS) as the primary evaluation variable. The results revealed that GenesWell BCT demonstrated a superior prognostic performance in accurately distinguishing high-risk and low-risk groups, with a Hazard Ratio of 2.469 for high-risk recurrence compared to 2.093 for OncotypeDX. This difference in favor of GenesWell BCT was even more pronounced in subgroup analyses based on lymph node metastasis. GenesWell BCT exhibited excellent prognostic performance regardless of lymph node involvement, while OncotypeDX did not show meaningful results in the…