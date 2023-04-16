Genentech’s Tecentriq Plus Avastin Reduced the Risk of Cancer Returning in Peopl… – Press Release

– In the first-ever positive Phase III trial in the adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) setting, Tecentriq plus Avastin reduced the risk of disease recurrence by 28% –

– Up to 80% of people with this type of HCC experience disease recurrence, at which point they are faced with poorer prognosis and shorter survival –

– These data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 and included in the official press program –

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RO ROG,RHHBY, announced today new data from the Phase III IMbrave050 study that show Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) plus Avastin® (bevacizumab) demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) in people with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) at high risk of disease recurrence following liver resection or ablation with curative intent.

“Four out of five people with HCC who receive surgery with curative intent may still see their cancer return. Thus, an urgent need exists for adjuvant treatments to prevent early recurrence and improve survival rates,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “With Tecentriq plus Avastin already a standard of care in unresectable HCC, we are pleased with the potential of these results and look forward to seeing more mature data.”

The Tecentriq investigational combination reduced the risk of cancer returning by 28%, compared with active surveillance, at a median follow-up of 17.4 months (independent review facility [IRF]-RFS hazard ratio [HR]=0.72, 95% CI: 0.56-0.93; P=0.0120). The IRF-RFS findings were generally consistent across clinical subgroups. Overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, was immature (7% event-rate) at the time of data analysis. The safety data for Tecentriq plus Avastin were consistent with the well-established safety profile of each therapeutic treatment and with the underlying disease.

The…