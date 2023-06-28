Generational Associates Named Emerging Leaders by The M&A Advisor – Press Release

Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that two of its M&A professionals, Jacob Mangalath and Corey Painter, have been named as 2023 Emerging Leaders in the financial services industry by The M&A Advisor.

The recognition of Generational’s Emerging Leaders comes on the heels of The Global M&A Network recently naming Generational the USA Investment Bank of the Year.

Jacob Mangalath, Vice President, M&A in Generational’s Dallas office, works with clients in managing the marketing of their businesses and negotiating successful transactions that maximize value and help achieve their financial goals. Jacob has over ten years of M&A advisory, deal negotiation, corporate valuation, and market research experience.

As Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter is a senior member of the Eastern North American M&A team at Generational. In his leadership role, he guides and supports a team of M&A advisors with client positioning strategy, financial preparation, marketing, and transaction management.

The M&A Advisor, now in its 25th year, was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet. Today, The M&A Advisor is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring and corporate finance professionals.

The M&A Advisor will host a black-tie Awards Gala in New York City on September 19-20, 2023, to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements. The Emerging Leaders Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Leadership in Dealmaking Summit. This exclusive event will pair current and past Emerging Leaders winners together with their peers and industry stalwarts.

“I am so proud of the accomplishments of Jacob and Corey,” Brenen Hofstadter, Generational’s Chief M&A Officer said. “I have had the pleasure of watching them develop over…