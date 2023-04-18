Genesis Electronics Group Announces First Binding Purchase Order – Genesis Elect… – Press Release

Salt Lake City, UT, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis Electronics Group Announces First Binding Purchase Order

Taylor Transport Signs Binding Purchase Order To Purchase First Glīd Units

Salt Lake City, UT – April 17, 2023 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), the maker of the autonomous road-to-rail patent-pending shipping technology, Glīd, announced that it has signed Its first purchase order with Taylor Transport, of Vancouver, WA.

The relationship between Taylor Transport and GEGI has progressed swiftly as the Companies have spent a significant amount of time together building out a solution for Taylor Transport to utilize Glīd’s autonomous vehicles to augment their existing transportation fleet.

As previously announced, Taylor Transport’s property has a rail spur of sufficient length that connects to a local short-line track where goods and services are shipped. Not only will this access serve as the proving ground for Glīd to test its beta units by picking up unmodified semi-trailers and moving them from road to rail and off again, but Taylor Transport will be able to immediately use these units within their yards to move freight around autonomously.

“We are thrilled that the Leboki family and Taylor Transport have decided to increase their level of commitment to their decarbonization efforts by signing a binding purchase order for the first two units Glīd will produce,” said Kevin Damoa, CEO of Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. “This belief in our product and level of commitment to both us and the environment supersedes our expectations at this stage of the business and is a strong signal to us and the market that there is a need for the Glīd technology and that the business economics can be highly advantageous for other trucking companies such as Taylor Transport.”

Mr. Damoa continued, “This Partnership truly marks an incredible milestone for our Company. Mr. Leboki has become a converted Brand Ambassador for Glīd and is providing his…