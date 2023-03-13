Genesis Electronics Group Hires Jarod Doran as Lead Engineer To Support Design a… – Press Release

Salt Lake City, UT, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis Electronics Group Hires Jarod Doran as Lead Engineer To Help Design and Build Glīd Vehicles

Mr. Doran’s 15+ years designing, developing, and launching cutting edge vehicles will greatly accelerate the Company’s plans

Salt Lake City, UT – March 13, 2023 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), the maker of the autonomous road-to-rail patent-pending shipping technology Glīd, today announced that it has hired Jarod Doran as a lead engineer to help with vehicle architecture design, manufacturing and systems engineering.

Kevin Damoa, CEO of Genesis Electronics commented “We are thrilled to welcome Jarod Doran as the newest member to the Genesis Electronics Family. Jarod is an exceptional asset whose expertise in vehicle architecture design and manufacturing will be crucial as he supports with Systems Engineering as we move into the next stages of our deployment.”

Prior to joining Genesis Electronics, Jarod spent the past 15+ years designing, developing, and launching cutting edge vehicles ranging from commercial trucks to hypercars.

Jarod began his career as a Mechanical Engineer for US Hybrid where he acted as Project Manager for the conversion of large on and off-road trucks to diesel electric hybrids. He then became a Cross Functional Technician for CODA Automotive, where he repaired, rebuilt and upgraded high voltage battery packs. After his time at CODA Automotive, Jarod returned to US Hybrid where he led a team of over 10 as the Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department. After his time at US Hybrid he became the Director of Vehicle Engineering and Integration at XOS Trucks (a Nasdaq Company), where he led the engineering efforts on design and development of medium and heavy duty battery electric vehicles while also overseeing both mechanical and electrical engineering as well as overall vehicle architecture design and integration. After his time at XOS Trucks, Jarod went to Canoo as a…