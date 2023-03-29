Genialis Raises $13M to Build Clinical Biomarkers that Predict Patient Response – Press Release

Debiopharm Innovatoin Fund & Taiwania Capital co-lead financing round for Genialis to propel drug development, diagnostics and treatment planning through AI/ML-enabled platform with a biology-first approach

BOSTON, LAUSANNE, Switzerland and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Genialis , a computational precision medicine company unraveling complex biology to find new ways to address disease, today announced it raised more than $13 million in Series A financing to transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treatment decisions are made. Taiwania Capital and Debiopharm Innovation Fund co-led the round, with participation from previous investors First Star Ventures, Redalpine Venture Partners, and Pikas. Other new investors include P5 Health Ventures and several Angels. Ita Lu of Taiwania and Hamzeh Abdul-Hadi of Debiopharm will join Genialis’ Board of Directors.

Genialis is developing next-generation patient classifiers using machine learning and high-throughput omics data to capture underlying disease biology and predict how patients will likely respond to targeted therapies. The company will use the funds from the Series A to expand its proprietary ResponderID(™) platform and build out its comprehensive collection of clinically validated biomarker models to provide pinpoint diagnoses for virtually every cancer patient. To date, Genialis has used ResponderID in collaboration with biopharma to analyze clinical trial data and inform future trial designs for numerous investigational drugs. Genialis also supports the commercialization of next-gen biomarker assays with several leading diagnostic firms.

“With ResponderID, we sought to disrupt the historical linear progression of drug discovery and development, rather aiming to close the loop between drug development, patient care and new drug discovery,” says Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Genialis. “We chose to focus initially on biomarkers that improve the efficiency of drug…