Genius Brands International Announces 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split to Maintain C… – Press Release

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) GNUS, a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock, which will be effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on February 13, 2023.



The reverse stock split was approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in accordance with Nevada law and is intended to increase the per share trading price of the Company’s common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(2)). The Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GNUS” and under a new CUSIP number, 37229T 509. As a result of the reverse stock split, every 10 pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock, with each shareholder’s pro rata ownership of the Company remaining the same. The reverse stock split will proportionately reduce the number of shares of authorized common stock from 400,000,000 to 40,000,000 shares. The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding warrants and stock options.

“We believe that the reverse split is an important step in our ongoing activities to enhance shareholder value and further position the Company for long-term success,” said Michael Jaffa, COO and General Counsel of Genius Brands. “Specifically, we believe increasing the per-share market price of our common stock will make the Company more attractive to a wider range of institutional investors and brokerage firms otherwise restricted due to share price requirements. Each shareholder’s pro rata percentage will remain unchanged. Additionally, having fewer shares in the public float we believe will help…