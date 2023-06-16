Genius Metals Inc. Announces Private Placement Offering of Common Share Units – Press Release

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ – Genius Metals Inc. GENI (“Genius Metals” or the “Corporation”) announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Private Placement“) for gross proceeds of $1 million.

In regard to the Private Placement, the Corporation will issue:

Common share units (the “ Common Share Units “) at a price of $0.05 per Common Share Unit, with each such unit being comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant “) entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months,

The net proceeds of the sale of Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Corporation to incur qualifying exploration expenses on its mining properties in Quebec and the net proceeds of Common Share Units will be used by the Corporation to incur exploration expenses and for general working capital purpose.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Genius Metals

Genius Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and, if