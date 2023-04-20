Genmab Announces Initial Resolution of Its Second Arbitration Under License Agre… – Press Release

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; April 21, 2023 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today an award in the second arbitration arising under its license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for daratumumab. The arbitral tribunal dismissed Genmab’s claims, on the basis that they should have been brought in the first arbitration. One of the three arbitrators dissented. Genmab has the right to seek review of the award, which it must do within a limited period of time. Genmab is currently considering its options.

Genmab’s dismissed claims were a claim for milestone payments with respect to the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab (“SC daratumumab,” marketed as DARZALEX FASPRO® in the United States) and a claim for a new 13-year royalty term, on a country-by-country basis, from the date of the first commercial sale of SC daratumumab in each such country.

In accordance with the license agreement, the arbitration was conducted before a tribunal of three arbitrators under the rules of the CPR Institute for Dispute Resolution for Non-Administered Arbitration. Genmab has the right to seek review of the award, before a single “appeal arbitrator,” which it must do within a limited period of time. The award has no effect on Genmab’s financial guidance and the milestone payments are not included in our current financial guidance published on February 22, 2023.

This arbitration remains confidential, subject to the parties’ disclosure obligations under applicable law. Other than pursuant to these obligations, Genmab does not intend to comment further or to provide additional information regarding the arbitration. Genmab’s various collaborations with Janssen will continue.

