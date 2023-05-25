Genmab Announces Multiple Abstracts to be Presented at the American Society of C… – Press Release

Oral presentations will highlight epcoritamab-bysp in combination with rituximab-lenalidomide (R2) in high-risk follicular lymphoma

Poster presentations will highlight epcoritamab in lymphoma across multiple lines of therapy and histologies where high unmet needs exist

Genmab A/S GMAB announced today that multiple abstracts evaluating epcoritamab, a T-cell engaging bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously, will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held in Chicago, IL and virtually, June 2-6, 2023, and at the 2023 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, being held in Frankfurt, Germany and virtually, June 8-11, 2023.

Presentations will include data from clinical trials evaluating the efficacy of epcoritamab in combination with standard-of-care therapies for the treatment of various types of B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including first-line, high-risk diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL). The safety and efficacy of epcoritamab has not been established for these investigational uses.

All abstracts accepted for presentation have been published and may be accessed online via the ASCO Meeting Library and EHA Open Access Library.

“The data being presented this year at ASCO and EHA demonstrate Genmab’s significant progress towards our mission to develop targeted antibody therapies with the goal of improving the lives of people impacted by hematologic malignancies,” said Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Genmab. “Together with AbbVie, we are committed to evaluating epcoritamab as a potential therapy for a variety of B-cell lymphomas through a robust clinical development program.”

Genmab has also submitted abstracts evaluating epcoritamab, for potential presentation at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma, taking…