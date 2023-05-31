Genomic Testing Cooperative Presents at ASCO meeting Studies Demonstrating the P… – Press Release

Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA (GTC) announced that it will be presenting at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting three studies illustrating the power of its proprietary RNA next generation sequencing (NGS) approach in advancing liquid biopsy and tissue-based precision testing. In one study GTC and its co-op members demonstrate that its targeted transcriptome analysis when used with artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm can distinguish between mutations caused by cancer versus those caused by aging or so-called CHIP (clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential). In another study, GTC presents data showing that its AI selected only 20 immune biomarkers that can distinguish between immunologically active tumors and immunologically inactive tumors. Similarly, GTC’s proprietary AI using targeted transcriptomic data can define specific immune microenvironment biomarkers that distinguish myelodysplastic bone marrow from acute leukemia microenvironment and from normal bone marrow.

“These studies form the basis for establishing new innovative approaches that can be used in the diagnosis and the treatment of cancer. Such innovations can replace the conventional diagnostic methods and offer more precise medicine at a lower cost to the healthcare system,” stated Dr. Maher Albitar, founder, chief medical officer, and chief executive officer of GTC. “GTC and its Co-Op members are leading in the utilization and adaptation of RNA profiling in everyday diagnosis and clinical decision making, especially cell-free RNA (cfRNA) profiling.”

This data will be presented in three posters:

1. “Distinguishing between cancer-related mutations and clonal hematopoiesis using cell-free RNA (cfRNA) expression levels in a machine learning model.”

Abstract # 3043; Poster # 241, 6/3/2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM

2. “Defining the immune microenvironment in myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia using machine learning.”

Abstract # 7060, Poster…