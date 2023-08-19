Genomics Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Players, Technology Briefing, Trends… – Press Release

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Genomics – Thematic Intelligence” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.

Genomics refers to the study of an entire set of DNA within an organism. This includes researching their molecular components, structures and functions of genes, and developing technologies that map and edit sequences of DNA. What started as a global scientific endeavor to map the human genome in the 1990s has unintentionally created an entirely new business market, whereby companies use genomic technologies to provide personal, direct-to-consumer genomic testing services.

This enabled consumers to gain unprecedented insights into their current and forecasted health conditions and even family ancestry, all from a genomic perspective.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of genomics by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the healthcare industry

Stay up to date on the industry’s major players and where they sit in the value chain

Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Glossary

Further Reading

Our Thematic Methodology

About the Publisher

Contact the Publisher

