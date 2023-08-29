George Bartlett: Northamptonshire signal Somerset batter on three-year deal

George Bartlett has scored 395 Championship runs this season at an average of 30.38

Northamptonshire have agreed a three-year contract with Somerset batter George Bartlett, who will join them ahead of the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old has scored almost 3,500 runs across all formats, including eight first-class centuries.

Bartlett is Northamptonshire’s second signing for next year, following Derbyshire paceman George Scrimshaw.

“George is another great addition to our squad,” said Northants head coach John Sadler.

“He joins us whilst approaching the prime of his career with some good numbers already behind him.”

Bartlett made his County Championship debut in 2017, the same year he made 179 for England in a youth Test in India, breaking Nasser Hussain’s record for the highest overseas score for the under-19 team.

He hit his maiden first-class century the following year and has two so far this summer – 121 against Middlesex at Lord’s and 134 against Nottinghamshire at Taunton.

Although a…