George Cohen: England World Cup winner and Fulham right-back dies, aged 83

George Cohen, along with the rest of the England team, was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II before the final

England World Cup winner George Cohen has died, aged 83, his former club Fulham have announced.

The right-back played in the side that won the World Cup at Wembley in 1966 and was vice-captain in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final.

Cohen, who spent his entire club career with Fulham, won 37 caps for England.

“Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players – and gentlemen,” the club said.

“All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George’s many, many friends.”

Cohen featured in every game of England’s successful World Cup campaign.

He was awarded the MBE in 2000, one of five players from the 1966 side to be belatedly honoured, following a media campaign to recognise their achievement alongside that…