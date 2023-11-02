George Garton: Warwickshire signal Sussex paceman on three-year contract

George Garton played mostly white-ball cricket in his eight years with Sussex

Warwickshire have made their first new signing for the 2024 season by signing Sussex left-arm paceman George Garton.

The 26-year-old, who won an England T20 cap against West Indies in 2022, has signed a three-year contract.

Brighton-born Garton has been with his boyhood club since under-10 level, but his only career success so far was with Southern Brave in the inaugural Men’s Hundred in 2021.

Garton first worked under Bears first-team coach Mark Robinson, for Sussex.

“I am particularly keen to work with Mark Robinson having known him for a long time,” he said.

“I feel my best years as a player are ahead of me and I retain huge ambitions in the game.

“The club have a tremendous record of winning trophies and I hope to contribute to winning more of them.”

Garton has been signed to play both white-ball and red-ball cricket.

He has played only 26 first-class matches in eight seasons at Hove.

But he does have vast…