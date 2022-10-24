George Headley: How nice West Indian batter’s brilliance was formed by Panama Canal

George Headley scored 10 hundreds in 22 Tests for the West Indies between 1930 and 1954

The wooden house in the town where Australian legend Don Bradman was born has been turned into a museum.

Yet for the great West Indian batter of the same 1930s era – George Headley – there is not so much as a plaque in the city of his birth.

Nine months the junior of Bradman, who famously ended his Test career with a batting average of 99.94, Headley was born in Colon, Panama on 30 May, 1909.

Headley’s ascent to the top of the cricketing world and an indelible place in the game’s history is a storied one involving the unlikely-linked Panama Canal construction project, baseball and finally West Indian cricket.

Employment in the Panama Canal Zone brought Headley’s 20-year-old father De Coursey from Barbados to the Central American country in March 1908.

Shortly after arriving he met Irene Roberts, a Jamaican woman of a similar age.

In the pier district of Cristobal the following year, the cricketer who…