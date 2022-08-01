George Soros Quick Details | CNN





Here’s a look at the life of one of the most successful investment financiers in the world, George Soros. An active philanthropist, Soros has donated more than $30 billion to various causes over the years.

Birth date: August 12, 1930

Birth place: Budapest, Hungary

Birth name: György Soros

Father: Tivadar Soros, lawyer

Mother: Elizabeth (Szucs) Soros

Marriages: Tamiko Bolton (September 21, 2013-present); Susan Weber (June 19, 1983-2005, divorced); Annaliese Witscha (September 17, 1960-1981, divorced)

Children: with Susan Weber: Gregory and Alexander; with Annaliese Witschak: Jonathan, Andrea and Robert

Education: London School of Economics, B.S., 1952

Spring 1944 – The Soros family goes into hiding to avoid deportation to a concentration camp by the Nazis.

1947 – Leaves…