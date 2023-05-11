George4 to Host First Della Penna Foundation Fellowship – Press Release

The Della Penna Foundation, led by Founder Michelle Della Penna, announced today that their first summer fellowship will be hosted by the George4 Foundation. This inaugural fellowship provides the opportunity for a high school girl from Indianapolis to shadow Steinbrenner Racing Co-Owner Julia Steinbrenner for a week and learn about careers in motorsports.

The Della Penna Foundation is a spunky not-for-profit organization founded in 2021 with the mission of driving change in motorsports by empowering young girls ages 5-16 to pursue a career in the industry. With Julia Steinbrenner serving as the only current female Full Season NTT INDYCAR SERIES entry co-owner, the connection between Steinbrenner Racing, George4 and the Della Penna Foundation came together seamlessly.

“As founder of the Della Penna Foundation I have dreamed about creating opportunities like this one,” said Michelle Della Penna, Founder and Entrepreneur. “We’re honored that the George4 Foundation will host our first fellowship. Julia Steinbrenner has been a supporter since the beginning and our partnership gives us immense joy.”

In addition to serving as Co-Owner of Steinbrenner Racing, Julia Steinbrenner also acts as Co-Founder of the George4 Foundation and Co-President of the New York Yankees Foundation. Steinbrenner is also a mother to a 10-year-old girl. Her combined professional and personal roles illustrate an important connection running through the heart of both foundations – paying opportunities forward.

“The George4 Foundation is excited to partner with the Della Penna Foundation to provide mentorship to young women on their path to a life in racing. As a female in the IndyCar Series as well as in Major League Baseball, this really hits home for me and it is an absolute joy for myself and our team to be involved. Greater than that, as a mother to a 10-year-old girl, the importance of programs like the Della Penna mentorship program are not lost on me. We hope to provide an…