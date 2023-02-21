Geothermal Power Market is Projected to Reach USD 6.17 billion, at a 5.26% CAGR … – Press Release

New York, US, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Geothermal Power Market Information Power Plant Type, Power Output, End-Use, and Region – Forecast till 2030″, In 2021, the geothermal power market was worth USD 4.10 billion. The geothermal power sector can surge at a rate of 5.26% between 2022 and 2030, from USD 4.31 billion in 2022 to USD 6.17 billion by 2030.

Geothermal Power Market Overview

Geothermal energy is used to generate geothermal power, which is a sustainable energy source classified as a renewable energy source. The utilization of this alternative energy source will help to reduce the use of fossil fuel resources as well as greenhouse gas emissions. Because there are rigorous restrictions in many countries and many governments have enacted various policies to focus on climate change in both emerging and developed countries, the worldwide geothermal power market is likely to increase throughout the forecast period.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important firms in the geothermal power industry are

Enel Spa (Roma)

General Electric (US)

Ansaldo Energia (Italy)

Supreme Energy (Indonesia)

Macquarie Group Limited (Australia)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

Among others.



As per the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), power generation was 83,477 GWh in 2016 and is expected to reach 94,949 GWh in 2020. Hence, these trends indicate that global electricity consumption is increasing, which will support the expansion of the geothermal energy market throughout the forecast period.

Leading industry participants are investing heavily in R&D to advance their technology, allowing the geothermal power market to expand even further. Key market developments include new technologies, contractual agreements, collaborations, increased investments, and mergers and acquisitions with other companies. In order…