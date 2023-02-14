German ballet director suspended after smearing canine feces in critic’s face

Written by Inke KappelerToyin Owoseje, CNN

The director of a leading German ballet company is being investigated by police and has been suspended for smearing dog feces on a critic’s face after taking offense to a review she wrote.

According to an article published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) on Sunday, Marco Goecke, the head of Hanover State Opera’s ballet company, allegedly verbally attacked journalist Wiebke Hüster during the intermission of a ballet premiere performance. The confrontation seems to have been spurred by a previous review that Hüster had written, according to the newspaper.

FAZ reports that Goecke threatened to ban their critic from the Hannover State Opera, and then smeared a paper bag with dog feces in her face.

Goecke apologized to Hüster and all affected for his “absolutely unacceptable action,” in a statement sent to CNN Tuesday.

“In retrospect, I clearly realize that this was a shameful act in the heat of the moment and an overreaction,”…