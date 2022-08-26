Germany’s 9 euro ticket has created ‘momentum’ for affordable public transport

(CNN) — Walking from Brühl’s town center to the train station, I passed a UNESCO World Heritage site. The 18th-century Augustusburg Palace — one of Germany’s earliest examples of Rococo architecture — draws visitors from all over the world. Brühl itself, 11 miles south of Cologne, has a pretty pedestrianized main street, acres of parkland and the Max Ernst Museum — the artist was born here.

I never meant to go to Brühl. I hadn’t even meant to do any sightseeing in Germany. I had an overnight connecting flight through Düsseldorf and planned to get some work done at my hotel, and then walk around the city.

But then, on the advice of a member of staff at Düsseldorf airport, I changed my mind. I was about to buy a train ticket into the city — 3 euros — when he suggested I get the 9 euro (about $9) option. “You could go somewhere,” he said.

The writer went on a whim to the Augustusburg castle in Brühl. Rick Neves/Adobe Stock

So I bought it, dropped my belongings at my hotel,…