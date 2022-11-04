Germany’s chief and prime CEOs are flying into Beijing. They want China greater than ever



Hong Kong/London

CNN Business

—



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of top executives and a clear message: business with the world’s second largest economy must continue.

In a whirlwind one-day visit, Scholz is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.

Joining Scholz is a delegation of 12 German industry titans, including the CEOs of Volkswagen

(VLKAF), Deutsche Bank

(DB), Siemens

(SIEGY) and chemicals giant BASF

(BASFY), according to a person familiar with the matter. They are set to meet with Chinese companies behind closed doors.

The visit — the first by a G7 leader to China in roughly three years — comes as Germany slides towards recession. But it has fired up concerns that…