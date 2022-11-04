Germany’s chief and prime CEOs are flying into Beijing. They want China greater than ever

Hong Kong/London
CNN Business
—
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of top executives and a clear message: business with the world’s second largest economy must continue.
In a whirlwind one-day visit, Scholz is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.
Joining Scholz is a delegation of 12 German industry titans, including the CEOs of Volkswagen
(VLKAF), Deutsche Bank
(DB), Siemens
(SIEGY) and chemicals giant BASF
(BASFY), according to a person familiar with the matter. They are set to meet with Chinese companies behind closed doors.
The visit — the first by a G7 leader to China in roughly three years — comes as Germany slides towards recession. But it has fired up concerns that…