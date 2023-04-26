Geron Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation at 2023 American Society of Clinical … – Press Release

Geron Corporation GERN, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that data from the pivotal IMerge Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), was accepted for oral presentation at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The data in the ASCO abstract will be embargoed per ASCO guidelines until May 25, 2023 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. ASCO is taking place in Chicago, IL from June 2-6, 2023.

Details for the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: IMerge: Results from a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Imetelstat in Patients (pts) With Heavily Transfusion Dependent (TD) Non-Del(5q) Lower-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (LR-MDS) Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) to Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents (ESA).

Presenter: Amer Methqal Zeidan, Yale School of Medicine

Abstract number: 7004

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

About IMerge Phase 3

The Phase 3 portion of the IMerge Phase 2/3 study is a double-blind, 2:1 randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate imetelstat in patients with IPSS Low or Intermediate-1 risk (lower risk) transfusion dependent MDS who were relapsed after, refractory to, or ineligible for, erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA) treatment, had not received prior treatment with either a HMA or lenalidomide and were non-del(5q). To be eligible for IMerge Phase 3, patients were required to be transfusion dependent, defined as requiring at least four units of packed red blood cells (RBCs), over an eight-week period during the 16 weeks prior to entry into the trial. The primary efficacy endpoint of IMerge Phase 3 is the rate of RBC-TI lasting at least eight weeks, defined as the proportion of patients without any RBC transfusion for at least eight consecutive weeks since…