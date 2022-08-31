Get Half Baycd: The Future of Web3 Cannabis – Press Release

Arizona, Aug 31, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – One of the greatest hurdles in the Web3 space is creating opportunities without creating violations; we set out to bring ownership of a cannabis company to our holders and we were determined to do it in a way that didn’t bring forth securities violations and ensure longevity and sustainability are our primary focus.

We’ve created Half BAYCD as an opportunity for our pass holders to either license their own BAYC/MAYC/BAKC/Koda or partner with a holder and do a revenue share on the licensing of the IP.

By leveraging the royalty structure we’re able to offer a 50% net profit share agreement to be equally distributed amongst licensees for the brand, essentially 6,969 people become “owners” of a multi-national cannabis brand built around Web3 culture.

The variety of passes

We’ve gamified our passes to offer tiered benefits and fun to be a holder, we have 7 pass tiers, all of which allow licensing to the cannabis brand.

BAYCD Pass: The BAYCD Pass allows you to license an asset, or partner with an asset holder to co-license the asset to the Half BAYCD brand. The BAYCD Pass shares a 30% participation pool.

Stoner Pass: The Stoner Pass carries the same benefits as the BAYCD Pass but also grants 20% off of Half BAYCD products at retail partners and our online store. The Stoner Pass shares the same 30% participation pool as above.

420 Pass: The 420 Pass brings with it the same licensing opportunities and 20% cannabis discounts but also adds a quarterly cannabis care package that will be claimable in participating licensed regions. The 420 Pass shares the same 30% participation pool as above.

Merch Pass: The Merch Pass brings with it the same licensing opportunities and 20% cannabis discounts but also adds a quarterly merch care package that will be redeemable on our e-commerce store with each new drop. The Merch Pass shares the same 30% participation pool as above.

Pack Pass: The Pack Pass brings forth a new licensing opportunity as well as…