Getac’s Next Generation UX10 tablet and V110 Laptop Deliver Uncompromising Field… – Press Release

Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology today announced the launch of its next-generation UX10 tablet and V110 laptop, two powerful fully rugged devices designed to meet the needs of emergency medical professionals working in challenging field environments every day.

Trusted to perform in the field

As the global healthcare industry becomes increasingly digitized, the need for versatile mobile data terminals (MDTs) that first responders can rely on in high-pressure medical emergencies has never been greater. Not only do these devices need to perform reliably in year-round temperatures and weather conditions, but they must also be highly portable, offer consistent connectivity for critical communication, and keep sensitive patient data secure.

Getac’s next-generation UX10 and V110 are purpose-built to meet all these requirements and many more. As such, they are ideally suited to a wide range of emergency medical use cases, from in-vehicle navigation and reporting, to accessing electronic patient records remotely and aiding situational awareness.

UX10: Rugged performance, sleek new design

The next-generation 10.1-inch UX10 fully rugged tablet has been redesigned for even greater performance and versatility, both when securely docked inside a vehicle and when taken into the field. Key features include a choice between powerful 12th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors and Intel® Pentium® Gold Processors, to suit different applications, and a LumiBond® touchscreen boasting 1,000 nits of brightness. Elsewhere, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (with option of up to 32GB), and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (with option of up to 1TB) deliver exceptional computing capability. Upgraded connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.3, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C, and optional 4G LTE or 5G Sub-6 support, to keep individuals and teams connected in even remote locations.

Its lightweight design makes the UX10 easy to carry and operate for…