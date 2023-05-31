Getinge to acquire High Purity New England, Inc., a leading provider of single-u… – Press Release

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Getinge announces today an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in High Purity New England, Inc. a leading US-based company in the fast-growing areas of custom single-use solutions for bioprocessing applications.

“This acquisition is another step in Getinge Life Science strategic journey to further expand our presence in the biopharma segment”, says Eric Honroth, President Life Science at Getinge. “High Purity New England (HPNE) has in recent years successfully supplied the industry with dedicated single use assemblies. We are delighted to join forces with HPNE providing our customers with comprehensive and innovative solutions for bioprocessing applications.”

High Purity New England (HPNE) offers a comprehensive range of proprietary and distributed products from drug discovery, upstream and downstream processing, to fill-and-finish. HPNE’s products assist leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology players in the production of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapies and other next-generation therapies. The company, founded in 2002, is a privately held company with approximately 150 employees. Its headquarters and production facilities are located in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the United States.

“We are very excited to be joining the Getinge family. For over 20 years, High Purity New England has provided best-in-class products and solutions to the biopharmaceutical industry. As we forge ahead into the next 20 years and beyond, I am thrilled to know that HPNE will continue to efficiently enable our customers to streamline and innovate their bioprocesses in combination with the Getinge name. Together, we will accomplish great things,” says Mark A. Sitcoske, Founder and CEO of High Purity New England.

Getinge will acquire all outstanding shares from the shareholders of HPNE and will pay approximately SEK 1,300 M (USD 120 M) in cash on closing, on a cash and debt free basis. In addition, a…