GetSwift Announces Letter of Intent with Stage Equity Partners for Sale of GetSw… – Press Release

GetSwift Technologies Limited (“GetSwift” or the “Corporation“; NEO: “GSW”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Stage Equity Partners (“Stage”) for the acquisition of all of GSW’s SaaS business (the “Business“) at an enterprise value of $10 million.

Transaction Consideration

Stage proposes to acquire all of the assets associated with the Business at an enterprise value of $10 million (the “Purchase Price”) on a debt free and excess-cash free basis with adequate working capital, to be paid at close. Prior to the transaction being completed, the final Purchase Price and terms shall be agreed by both GSW and Stage and a term sheet must be accepted and signed off on by GSW. Stage contemplates a delayed signing and closing to enable Seller (and Seller’s ultimate parent company, as applicable) to obtain any necessary stockholder and stock exchange approval. The “drop dead” date for the closing will be 6 months after the signing of the definitive agreements (the “Drop Dead Date”).

Deal Terms