GetSwift Announces Letter of Intent with Stage Equity Partners for Sale of GetSw… – Press Release

GetSwift Technologies Limited (“GetSwift” or the “Corporation“; NEO: “GSW”) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Stage Equity Partners (“Stage”) for the acquisition of all of GSW’s SaaS business (the “Business“) at an enterprise value of $10 million.
Transaction Consideration
Stage proposes to acquire all of the assets associated with the Business at an enterprise value of $10 million (the “Purchase Price”) on a debt free and excess-cash free basis with adequate working capital, to be paid at close. Prior to the transaction being completed, the final Purchase Price and terms shall be agreed by both GSW and Stage and a term sheet must be accepted and signed off on by GSW. Stage contemplates a delayed signing and closing to enable Seller (and Seller’s ultimate parent company, as applicable) to obtain any necessary stockholder and stock exchange approval. The “drop dead” date for the closing will be 6 months after the signing of the definitive agreements (the “Drop Dead Date”).
Deal Terms
- $1M paid on closing, less the amount of any outstanding Bridge Loan (as defined below).
- Up to $1.2M A/P of the Business will be assumed. No other liabilities will be assumed.
-
$4.5M senior secured Seller’s note:
- 5-year term.
- 6% interest (compounded annually) in Year 1, waived if seller’s note paid within 12 months of closing.
- 10% interest (compounded annually) commencing in Year 2.
- Principal and interest payable only at maturity, prepayment permitted.
- Stage retains the right to secure the Business with up to $2M of additional senior secured debt on a pari passu basis with the Seller’s note, subject to consultation rights in favor of the Seller.
- Customary limitations on distributions to Buyer’s equity holders, other than tax distributions.
- Common membership interests (“Common Units”) representing 30% of the new entity (the “Buyer”) (as of the closing) on account of the balance of the Purchase Price (the “Rollover…