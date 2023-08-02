Gianluigi Buffon: Italy legend retires aged 45

Former Italy goalkeeper and World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has retired from football aged 45.
He wrote on social media: “That’s all folks. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together.”
Buffon brings an end to a 28-year career that saw him lift the World Cup in 2006 along with 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.
He ends his career where it began in 1995, at Parma, now a Serie B club.
Buffon, who had a deal with Parma until 2024, made 19 appearances last season as he struggled with injuries.
He began his career at Parma’s academy and made his Serie A debut for the club in November 1995 before joining Juventus in 2001 in a £32.6m deal – a world record for a goalkeeper at the time.
Buffon spent most of his career in Turin, despite a stint at PSG in 2018-19. In total he made a record 657 appearances in the Italian top flight and is the most-capped…