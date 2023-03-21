Gift of College Partners with Blackhawk Network to Expand Digital Gifting to Inc… – Press Release

eGifts for higher education now available via BHN’s expansive U.S. online distribution network

Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network (BHN) has partnered with Gift of College to expand the higher education funding platform’s digital gift card program with distribution at select digital retailers in the BHN US retailer network. One of the first platforms of its kind, Gift of College allows consumers to give a meaningful gift to family and friends by contributing to a 529 college savings, ABLE disability savings, or student loan account. Just in time for kindergarten-through-college graduation season, more gift-givers across the country will be able to leverage BHN’s eCommerce distribution network to send eGifts quickly and easily via online gift card retailers, including Giftcards.com, Giftcardmall.com, Kroger.com, Meijer.com, Topsmarkets.com and more.

“With the rising student loan debt and high cost of higher education, it can take a village to pay down debt or save for college,” said Wayne Weber, Gift of College CEO. “Gift of College gift cards are a quick and easy way for friends, family and even employers to contribute toward the cost of higher education for future and current students as well as graduates with student loans. Our partnership with BHN gives us the opportunity to significantly expand awareness and use of 529 plans to provide a path to education without the weight of unmanageable debt.”

In addition to the approaching graduation season, National 529 day is also celebrated each year on May 29, serving as a reminder that it has never been easier to help save for someone’s future. Millions of borrowers are struggling to repay nearly $2 trillion in student loan debt and an additional 74 million future students need help saving for higher learning to avoid or minimize educational debt1. With a Gift of College gift card, contributions can be gifted and redeemed into recipients’ 529 college savings, ABLE, or student loan accounts for a…