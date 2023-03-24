GigaCloud Technology Inc Ushering In A Bright Future As China Reopening in 2023 … – Press Release

|Source: Prospectus
First, Remarkable 2022 financial performance with impressive 3P Seller
On March 17, GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”) released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (“Q4-22”) and the full year of 2022 (“FY22”). Total revenues were US$490 million for FY22. Net income was US$23.97 million for FY22, including US$12.48 million in Q4-22, an increase of 34% compared to last year; operating profit for the year reached US$41.84 million, including US$15.19 million in Q4-22, an increase of 35% compared to last year; meanwhile, net cash flow from operating for FY22 increased by 480% to US$49.66 million, with the growth rate far exceeding market expectations.
Regarding specific products, 3P seller GMV grew 64% year-on-year to US$258 million in FY2022. GigaCloud Marketplace GMV grew 25% year-on-year to US$518 million, with a steady growth trend in trading users, with active buyers growing 17% year-on-year to 4,156 in FY22 and active sellers growing 47% year-on-year to 560 in FY22.
GigaCloud has formed a specific brand effect in the large merchandise foreign trade industry through its technology and scale effect. In particular, the performance of 3P seller was impressive. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV…