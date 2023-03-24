GigaCloud Technology Inc Ushering In A Bright Future As China Reopening in 2023 … – Press Release

Source: Prospectus

HONG KONG, Mar 24, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – In the past three years, with the weakness of overseas consumption and the impact of the new crown epidemic, the pattern of overseas shopping is changing considerably. People’s shopping habits gradually shift from the original cross-border e-commerce to interest e-commerce and AI e-commerce. China, the world’s largest goods trader, will reopen in 2023. Thousands of buyers and sellers are flocking to the new cross-border e-commerce led by TikTok, Pinduoduo, and GigaCloud. GigaCloud Technology Inc, which went public at the end of last year, once again impresses investors with its remarkable financial performance and demonstrates its superior strength and unlimited potential.

First, Remarkable 2022 financial performance with impressive 3P Seller

On March 17, GigaCloud Technology Inc GCT (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”) released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 (“Q4-22”) and the full year of 2022 (“FY22”). Total revenues were US$490 million for FY22. Net income was US$23.97 million for FY22, including US$12.48 million in Q4-22, an increase of 34% compared to last year; operating profit for the year reached US$41.84 million, including US$15.19 million in Q4-22, an increase of 35% compared to last year; meanwhile, net cash flow from operating for FY22 increased by 480% to US$49.66 million, with the growth rate far exceeding market expectations.

Regarding specific products, 3P seller GMV grew 64% year-on-year to US$258 million in FY2022. GigaCloud Marketplace GMV grew 25% year-on-year to US$518 million, with a steady growth trend in trading users, with active buyers growing 17% year-on-year to 4,156 in FY22 and active sellers growing 47% year-on-year to 560 in FY22.

GigaCloud has formed a specific brand effect in the large merchandise foreign trade industry through its technology and scale effect. In particular, the performance of 3P seller was impressive. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV…