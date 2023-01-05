Girl makes use of Airtag to trace lacking bag to a residential deal with

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.





Most of us know the travel fear of a bag not appearing on the belt after a flight. Some of us – ever more, thanks to the aviation chaos this year – know the gut punch of it not appearing. But an increasing number of travelers know what it’s like to lose a bag and get it back – not because of airlines’ diligence, but because they knew their bag’s location thanks to a tracking device they’d packed with their clothes.

Valerie Szybala is the latest with a story to tell. The disinformation researcher from Washington D.C. received her lost luggage after nearly six days, during which she tracked it as it went on walkabouts to local malls…