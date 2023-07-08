Girls’s Ashes: Alex Hartley says England have perception to beat Australia

England finally have the belief they can win the Women’s Ashes for the first time since 2014, says World Cup winner Alex Hartley.

Hartley credits England’s aggressive mindset under head coach Jon Lewis as key to their success.

England won the T20 leg of the multi-format series by beating Australia by five wickets at Lord’s on Saturday.

It is the first series Australia have lost since 2017, but they still lead the points-based multi-format series 6-4.

“The way this team believe in themselves, it’s almost like they are thinking, ‘what have we been doing for all these years!?'” said Hartley on BBC Test Match Special.

“Australia are human and they are making mistakes.

“Yes, they are a remarkable cricket team and the best in the world and yes, they don’t lose many cricket matches, but England have self-belief and that is what Jon Lewis has done.”

Lewis, who was appointed head coach in November 2022, started with a series win over West Indies in December before overseeing a disappointing…