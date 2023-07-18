Girls’s Ashes: England inflict Australia’s first ODI sequence defeat in a decade

England 285-9 (50 overs): Sciver-Brunt 129 (149); Jonassen 3-30 Australia 199 (35.3 overs): Perry 53 (58); Cross 3-48 England won by 69 runs (DLS); Ashes series drawn 8-8 Scorecard.

England thrashed Australia in Taunton to draw the Women’s Ashes series and inflict a first bilateral one-day international series defeat on the tourists since 2013.

The 69-run win means the points-based and multi-format Ashes series is drawn 8-8, but holders Australia retain the Ashes.

World champions Australia were set a revised target of 269 in 44 overs after rain interrupted their pursuit of England’s 285-9, which was set up by Nat Sciver-Brunt’s second successive century.

But England patiently chipped away with regular wickets while Australia struggled for partnerships, eventually slipping from 190-6 to 199 all out.

Australia lost both openers early and slipped to 15-2 before all-rounder Ellyse Perry blunted England’s attack with stands of 53 and 45 with Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney respectively.

But…