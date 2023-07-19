Girls’s Ashes: How England closed hole on Australia

Heather Knight (left) and Nat Sciver-Brunt were two of the main driving forces for England in the Women’s Ashes

It was the key question posed to both captains after the drawn Women’s Ashes series – have England closed the gap on all-conquering Australia?

Australia arrived in the UK this summer regarded by many as one of sport’s greatest sides.

They left with the Ashes urn still in their possession but having lost both white-ball series against England, their one-day series loss being their first in a bilateral contest since 2013.

So how have England achieved what many thought was impossible?

Jon Lewis improves every department

‘Bazball’ is the buzz word of the English summer in men’s cricket, and the style of play which has been so successful for Ben Stokes’ side has been adapted and adopted by captain Heather Knight and her team.

The man who has introduced this is head coach Jon Lewis, who was part of Brendon McCullum’s revolution before taking charge of the women’s team.

Neither McCullum…